Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.10 ($175.41).

Shares of BC8 opened at €173.30 ($203.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.84. Bechtle AG has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12 month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit