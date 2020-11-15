Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.10 ($175.41).

Shares of BC8 opened at €173.30 ($203.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.84. Bechtle AG has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12 month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

