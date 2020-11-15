Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Reduced by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.