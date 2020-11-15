Berenberg Bank Reiterates €124.00 Price Target for Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS)

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Stratec SE (SBS.F) (ETR:SBS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Stratec SE (SBS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Stratec SE (SBS.F) stock opened at €109.00 ($128.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.34. Stratec SE has a 12 month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 12 month high of €144.60 ($170.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

