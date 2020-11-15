BGC Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.62 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.53.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

