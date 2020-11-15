BiblePay (BBP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 58.3% higher against the US dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $233,309.04 and approximately $15,111.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

