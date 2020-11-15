BidaskClub Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UPLD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of UPLD opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David May bought 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,086,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

