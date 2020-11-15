BidaskClub Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of FGEN opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

