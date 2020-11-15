BidaskClub Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMCX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.92.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.