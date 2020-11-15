BidaskClub Upgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion and a PE ratio of -93.81. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

