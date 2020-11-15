Bitcoin SV Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsquare, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and $590.08 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00376151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00179134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,571,039 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Binance, WazirX, IDAX, Kucoin, YoBit, Bibox, SouthXchange, OKEx, Huobi, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Coinsquare, BX Thailand, CoinEx, Koinex, Hotbit, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, Bitrue, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Kraken, Coinbit, Bitkub, CoinZest, Indodax, FCoin, CoinBene, Gate.io, Upbit, DragonEX, MBAex, BigONE and Korbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.