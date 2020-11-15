BlackRock Inc. Acquires 145,517 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,389,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,837,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 393.2% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.