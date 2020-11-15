BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,109,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $3,520,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

WM opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

