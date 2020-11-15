BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.92% of Roper Technologies worth $2,861,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000,000 after acquiring an additional 290,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,713,000 after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,383,000 after acquiring an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $396.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

