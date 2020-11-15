BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,284 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.23% of Moody’s worth $3,388,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 941.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Moody’s by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $275.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.02.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

