BlackRock Inc. Has $2.37 Billion Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,695,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.02% of Centene worth $2,373,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,386.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,577 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $95,159,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 171.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 168.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

