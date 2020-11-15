BlackRock Inc. Has $3.34 Billion Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,883,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 659,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $3,343,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,771 shares of company stock worth $512,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

