BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $4,012,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $208.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

