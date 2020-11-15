BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Allstate worth $2,583,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.