BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,096,761 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.43% of General Motors worth $3,144,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $57,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

