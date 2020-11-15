BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,192,617 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.51% of The Charles Schwab worth $3,505,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,307 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,909,000 after purchasing an additional 778,902 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,694,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,877,000 after purchasing an additional 785,311 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $8,519,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,481 shares of company stock valued at $22,012,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

