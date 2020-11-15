BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,998,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.19% of Constellation Brands worth $2,273,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of STZ opened at $202.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

