BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,270,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $2,837,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

