BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,283,260 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,302,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,283,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.53% of U.S. Bancorp worth $3,524,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 548,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 40,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

