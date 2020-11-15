Blockpass (PASS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,437.34

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $104,437.34 and $4,400.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00436477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.03259538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.