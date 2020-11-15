Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $974.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $139,968.64 and $974.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00422676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.03280220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00027966 BTC.

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

