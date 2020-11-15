Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,271 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.17. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2,633.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 122,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,123 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

