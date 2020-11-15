British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 1,679,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.