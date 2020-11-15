Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post sales of $44.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. Broadwind posted sales of $49.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $202.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $203.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $201.34 million, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $211.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWEN. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.51. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

