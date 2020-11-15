Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.61. Big Lots posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 461.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $47.46 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.63.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

