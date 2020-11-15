Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) PT at $44.67

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

