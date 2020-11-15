Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $23.71

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in BOX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.