Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $23.71

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

BOX stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in BOX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Analyst Recommendations for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit