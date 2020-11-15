Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) PT at €45.41

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.33 ($55.68).

HLAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

ETR HLAG opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.66.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

