Brokerages Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Target Price at $102.60

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDACORP by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,363 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.