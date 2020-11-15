Brokerages Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Target Price at $102.60

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IDA stock opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60.
IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.
About IDACORP
IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.
