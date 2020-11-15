Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $161.00

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $184.62 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $211.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated are scheduled to split on Tuesday, December 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 30th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

