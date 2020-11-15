Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) PT at C$42.67

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

NPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. Northland Power Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.52 and a 1 year high of C$45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$442.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.