Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $50.20

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. 1,542,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,414. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 133.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
