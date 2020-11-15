Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Target Price at $50.20

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. 1,542,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,414. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 133.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

