Brokerages Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Target Price at $14.13

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after buying an additional 985,119 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

