Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $778.94

Shares of Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) (LON:BUT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $778.94 and traded as high as $850.00. Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L) shares last traded at $838.36, with a volume of 57,802 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 778.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 779.63. The company has a market capitalization of $318.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a GBX 4.67 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brunner Investment Trust Plc (BUT.L)’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other news, insider Ian Barlow sold 57,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09), for a total value of £440,495.48 ($575,510.16).

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

