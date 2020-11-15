BTIG Research Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

