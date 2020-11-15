CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAE. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

Shares of CAE opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.37. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$42.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$550.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$524.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

