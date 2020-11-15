Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) alerts:

TSE:CCO opened at C$12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1,055.00. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.94.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.