Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $767.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,201 shares of company stock worth $111,216. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.