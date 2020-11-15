Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.