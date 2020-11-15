Carry Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.20 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Carry has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $663,362.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00077759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.67 or 0.03260406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,632,434,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,141,163,192 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.