Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (CGS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.57 on January 7th

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) declared a dividend on Friday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CGS opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Friday. Castings P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80). The stock has a market cap of $147.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 322.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.63.

In other Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,690 ($12,660.05).

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

