Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

CSLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 23,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $28,450.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,375.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,237 shares of company stock valued at $38,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000. Venrock Partners Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.