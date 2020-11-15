Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $171.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

