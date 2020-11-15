Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.53.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.