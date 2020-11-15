CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of CEVA opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $906.69 million, a PE ratio of 4,075.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in CEVA by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

