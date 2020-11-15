CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $38.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

CF traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 99,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CF Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 876.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after buying an additional 543,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

